Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro speak at 31st edition of the Nikkei 'Forum on the Future' of Asia in Tokyo

Malaysia's premier warns of great power rivalry, challenges to international consensus Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro speak at 31st edition of the Nikkei 'Forum on the Future' of Asia in Tokyo

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday warned of great power rivalry and challenges to the international consensus.

Anwar made the remarks during his address at the 31st edition of the Nikkei "Forum on the Future" of Asia in Tokyo.

"The international system that supported decades of growth and development is under enormous strain," he said, citing growing pressures on the multilateral trading system driven by fragmentation, unilateral actions, and strategic competition.

Across the global economy, export restrictions and industrial policies are "increasingly shaped by geopolitical rivalry," Anwar said, emphasizing the tendency of "weaponizing economic interdependence" as the "most troubling."

He called for the multilateral system to be "reformed and renewed" rather than abandoned or preserved unchanged and urged international institutions to adapt to changing times.

Anwar said that the continuing tragedy in Gaza, escalating tensions across the Middle East and their widening global repercussions, as well as the prolonged war in Ukraine, "remind us of the fragility of peace and the limits of international consensus."

"These are urgent and pressing concerns directly impacting the very fabric of the international order," he said, also pointing to regional challenges such as disputes in the South China Sea and nuclear-armed North Korea.

He urged the developing nations to have a voice in shaping the rules and governance frameworks for AI.

During the forum, Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro also stressed the importance of collective action, respect for international law, and regional cooperation to advance peace, resilience, and shared prosperity.

The forum is themed "Working together for a more resilient and prosperous Asia."