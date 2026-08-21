Anwar says E1 project would divide occupied West Bank, gravely undermine prospects for contiguous Palestinian state

Malaysian premier denounces illegal Israeli settlement tenders, warns participating firms Anwar says E1 project would divide occupied West Bank, gravely undermine prospects for contiguous Palestinian state

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday denounced Israel’s issuance of construction tenders for the illegal E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning international companies against participating in the project.

“I unreservedly denounce the Israeli regime’s decision to issue construction tenders for the E1 settlement project,” Anwar said on US social media company X.

He said the tract of land east of Jerusalem has long been critical to the viability of a Palestinian state, warning that construction there would divide the occupied West Bank and “gravely undermine” prospects for a contiguous Palestinian homeland.

On Tuesday, Israeli rights groups Ir Amim, Bimkom, and Peace Now said Israel had issued a tender for 1,234 settlement units under the project without notifying petitioners challenging it, despite an earlier commitment to provide advance notice.

The E1 plan seeks to connect the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement with occupied East Jerusalem through Israeli construction on Palestinian land and includes roughly 3,400 settlement units.

Critics in many countries say the project, by dividing the West Bank, would make a two-state solution impossible.

Anwar stressed that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law and accused Israel of continuing its illegal settlement activities with “utter impunity.”

He said the latest decision comes amid unprecedented occupier violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The move showed that Israel had abandoned “even the pretence of seeking peace or respecting the will of the international community,” he added.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian people and their “inalienable right to a sovereign, viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state.”

He also issued a warning to companies considering involvement in the tenders.

“Malaysia will take careful note of any international company that chooses to participate in these tenders and will act accordingly,” he said.​​​​​​​

