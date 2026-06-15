Malaysia urges US, Iran to ‘act in good faith,’ translate peace deal into ‘durable peace settlement’ Kuala Lumpur appreciates Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye for diplomatic efforts

Malaysia on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end hostilities, urging both sides to "act in good faith" and swiftly convert the agreement into a lasting peace settlement.

“I commend the mediation efforts that brought the parties to this point, especially those undertaken by Pakistan,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

He stressed that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping must be treated as a matter of the highest urgency, describing the strategic waterway as “a critical artery for global energy security and international trade.”

“Prolonged disruption would serve no one,” he added.

Anwar urged all parties to proceed without delay and ensure that the understanding reached leads to “a durable peace settlement.”

“At this delicate moment, all parties and external actors must refrain from any action that could derail diplomacy and renew hostilities,” he said, adding that Malaysia stands ready to support efforts toward a just and lasting peace.

Separately, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement between the US and Iran, saying it marks a “significant step” toward de-escalation in the Middle East and provides a “structured pathway towards a comprehensive and lasting settlement.”

The ministry also expressed appreciation to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, as well as other regional countries, for their diplomatic efforts, according to the ministry’s statement.

Malaysia expressed support for further negotiations toward a final agreement and the implementation of measures such as maritime security arrangements, phased sanctions relief, and other confidence-building initiatives.

Such measures are expected to “contribute to a durable cessation of hostilities, enhanced regional stability, the safeguarding of freedom of navigation along the Strait of Hormuz, and strengthening of the global economy and energy security,” the statement said.

“Malaysia remains unequivocal that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect,” the ministry said, expressing willingness to “support all constructive initiatives that contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, as well as justice and prosperity.”

The statements came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

​​​​​​​*Faisal Mahmud contributed to this report