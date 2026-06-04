Regional commerce accounts for just 22% of ASEAN’s total trade as geopolitical tensions threaten supply chains and growth

Malaysia calls for increased intra-ASEAN trade amid Ukraine, Middle East conflicts Regional commerce accounts for just 22% of ASEAN’s total trade as geopolitical tensions threaten supply chains and growth

Malaysia on Thursday called for stronger trade exchanges among Southeast Asian nations as mounting geopolitical tensions, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, continue to pose risks to global supply chains and economic growth.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) “want stronger trade within the group’s members. Intra-ASEAN trade is not even 25% (of the region’s total trade). How can we trade and invest more within the bloc?” Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta.

Hasan said ASEAN countries must deepen economic cooperation and expand regional trade to reduce their exposure to external shocks at a time of increasing global uncertainty.

According to the ASEAN Statistics Division (ASEANstats), trade among ASEAN member states accounts for around 22% of the bloc’s total merchandise trade, highlighting significant untapped potential for greater regional integration.

ASEAN, which now comprises 11 member states, including Timor-Leste, represents a market of nearly 700 million people and a combined gross domestic product of approximately $3.8 trillion, making it one of the world’s largest economic regions.

Hasan also underscored the need for greater regional cooperation in the energy sector, including pooling resources and strengthening cross-border energy connectivity, as Southeast Asian economies grapple with growing energy security concerns. ASEAN has been pursuing initiatives such as the ASEAN Power Grid and broader regional energy integration to improve resilience and ensure stable supplies across the bloc.

ASEANstats data show that China remains the bloc’s largest external trading partner, accounting for roughly one-fifth of its total merchandise trade, underscoring the region’s continued dependence on major overseas markets.

Economists warn that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could further strain Southeast Asian economies by driving up energy prices, freight charges and insurance costs. Higher oil prices and shipping expenses risk fueling inflation across the region, particularly in energy-importing economies, while disruptions to global trade routes could weaken export competitiveness and complicate supply-chain operations.

Against this backdrop, calls for deeper intra-ASEAN trade and closer energy cooperation are gaining momentum as policymakers seek to build a more resilient regional economy capable of withstanding external geopolitical and economic shocks.