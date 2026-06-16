No immediate reports of casualties, and no tsunami warning issued for quake that struck island of Sulawesi

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake damages buildings in Palu, Indonesia No immediate reports of casualties, and no tsunami warning issued for quake that struck island of Sulawesi

A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Tuesday and damaged several buildings, according to the United States Geological Survey and local officials.

The quake occurred at 11.27 am local time (0327GMT), with its epicenter located about 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) east-southeast of Palu, capital of the Central Sulawesi province.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which can increase the intensity of ground shaking.

Officials said the quake caused damage to several buildings, including government offices, a university auditorium, and hotels in Palu City, while a key bridge was temporarily closed due to reported structural cracks, the state-run Antara News agency reported, citing officials.

Authorities reported no immediate casualties, but inspections and damage assessments were continuing across affected areas.

Indonesia's disaster management and meteorological agencies did not immediately issue a tsunami warning following the quake.

In 2018 Palu was devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 4,000 people, making residents particularly sensitive to seismic activity in the region.