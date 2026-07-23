Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also stresses importance of upholding Indus Waters Treaty 'as a cornerstone of regional peace and stability'

Lasting peace in South Asia lies in 'just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute,' Pakistani FM tells ASEAN forum Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also stresses importance of upholding Indus Waters Treaty 'as a cornerstone of regional peace and stability'

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Thursday that lasting peace in South Asia lies in a "just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute."

During a forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippines’ capital Manila, Dar stressed Pakistan's "steadfast commitment" to peace, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation, adding that amid growing global uncertainty, "diplomacy remains the only sustainable path to lasting peace," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

During ministerial talks, he reiterated that lasting peace in South Asia lies in a "just resolution" of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and "underscored the importance of upholding the Indus Waters Treaty as a cornerstone of regional peace and stability."

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. The two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965, and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947.

Since 1989, Kashmiri resistance groups have been fighting in Indian-held Kashmir against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

