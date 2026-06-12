Sadyr Japarov hosts talks in capital Bishkek with Irakli Kobakhidze, who arrived in Central Asian nation on landmark official visit

Kyrgyz president says Georgian premier’s visit marks ‘new stage’ in development of bilateral ties Sadyr Japarov hosts talks in capital Bishkek with Irakli Kobakhidze, who arrived in Central Asian nation on landmark official visit

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Friday said that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit to the Central Asian nation marks the start of a “new stage” in the development of their bilateral relations.

“President Sadyr Japarov noted the particular significance of the current visit, which marks the first official visit of a Georgian official to Kyrgyzstan at such a high level and marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Georgian relations,” said a statement issued by the Kyrgyz presidency regarding a meeting between Japarov and Kobakhidze held in the capital, Bishkek.

The statement said Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views Georgia as an important partner, noting the meeting discussed a wide range of topics concerning bilateral cooperation, including expanding trade and economic ties and strengthening transport and logistics, among other issues.

It said particular attention was paid to enhancing political contacts between the two countries, while special attention was paid to transport connectivity and the development of the two countries' transit potential.

"President Sadyr Japarov noted that Georgia, with its unique geographical location and developed port infrastructure on the Black Sea, plays a key role in ensuring transport connectivity between Asia and Europe. In this regard, cooperation between the two countries in transport and logistics is particularly important,” it further said.

The statement went on to highlight the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway as a key infrastructure project in the region and an important element of international transport corridors.

During the meeting, the prospects for opening direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia were also discussed, it said, adding that Kobakhidze invited Japarov to pay an official visit to Georgia.

“Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Georgian cooperation, implementing joint initiatives, and expanding collaboration on pressing international issues,” it added.

A later statement by the presidency said that nine documents were signed by the two sides following the talks in Bishkek, as well as a joint statement.

Kobakhidze arrived in Bishkek on Thursday in what is the first-ever official visit by a Georgian prime minister to Kyrgyzstan since the two countries established bilateral relations.