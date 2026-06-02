Thai rescue chief says sounds heard from below suggest trapped men may have responded to signals

Knocking signals raise hopes for survival of 2 men trapped in Laos cave Thai rescue chief says sounds heard from below suggest trapped men may have responded to signals

Knocking sounds suggesting that two men trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos may still be alive have raised hopes among rescuers, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Thai rescue chief Kengkaj Bongkawong said the teams identified a vertical shaft believed to be close to chambers four and five of the cave system, where the missing men are thought to be sheltering, according to Vientiane Times.

"The sounds were heard from below and did not appear to be echoes, raising hopes that the trapped men may have responded to signals," Bongkawong said.

The discovery followed satellite mapping and ground surveys carried out over several days.

“Yesterday, when knocks were sent down, there were response signals in the form of sounds resembling rock scraping, but today the signals had the character of knock responses — which have been preliminarily assessed as not being reflections or echoes of any kind,” he said.

The operation, involving Lao, Thai and international specialists, has already rescued five villagers who were trapped after reportedly entering the cave on May 20 in search of gold ore in Xaysomboun province when flash floods sealed the entrance. The rescued men said they survived on limited food and filtered cave water while awaiting help.

Thai cave-diving expert Noraset Palasingh said information from survivors suggested the missing pair could still be alive in dry chambers deeper inside the cave system.

Rescue efforts, temporarily halted due to heavy rain, resumed on Monday as teams pushed further into narrow flooded passages.

More than 100 rescuers continue to work in difficult conditions as families wait anxiously for news of the remaining two men.