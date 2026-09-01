Kazakh president says Astana ready to advance transport initiatives across SCO

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday that his country is ready to help advance transport initiatives across the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), describing geographical connectivity among member states as a strategic advantage.

“Kazakhstan is ready to facilitate the promotion of transport initiatives throughout the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Tokayev said in an address to the organization’s Council of Heads of State meeting in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan attaches “great importance” to integrating the Belt and Road Initiative, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South Corridor and the “promising trade routes between Central and South Asia.”

He also proposed developing and adopting an SCO “Strategy for Transport Connectivity” through 2035.

Tokayev described the SCO as a “truly successful, influential, sought-after international structure,” saying it represents a unique combination of countries that are “diverse in essence but united in spirit.”

He said that amid the emergence of a new architecture of international relations, the SCO is taking on “particular significance,” expressing confidence that the results of the meeting would contribute to further strengthening the organization’s international standing, “enhance its effectiveness and shape clear strategic interests in a changing global reality.”

The Kazakh president also proposed holding an SCO ministerial conference on strategic stability, whose agenda could include reducing military risks, containing a new arms race and preventing dangerous incidents.

“Of particular concern is the fact that the consequences of armed conflicts are already extending beyond the immediate combat zones, affecting international markets, commercial shipping, and the stability of energy and transport links,” Tokayev said.

He added that these developments have significantly increased the risk of “cross-border crisis spillover,” while the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism remains a priority for SCO cooperation.

“These threats are increasingly intertwined with transnational crime, drug trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, and cyber threats,” he added.