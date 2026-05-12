Afghan remarks come after Pakistan said that attack in its northern province was carried out by militants based in Afghanistan

Kabul rejects Pakistan’s claim deadly police attack planned in Afghanistan Afghan remarks come after Pakistan said that attack in its northern province was carried out by militants based in Afghanistan

Kabul on Tuesday rejected claims that an attack which killed 15 policemen in northern Pakistan over the weekend was planned in Afghanistan, while urging "genuine cooperation."

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rejected Pakistan's claim on Monday that the attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was carried out by terrorists residing in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan believes that resolving problems is possible through mutual understanding, respect, and genuine cooperation, instead of accusations and threats," he said in a statement on the US social media company X.

He also emphasized that Afghan soil "will not be used against any country, and no party will be allowed to carry out activities that could harm the security and stability of the region."

Pakistan on Monday lodged a diplomatic protest with Afghanistan after the policemen were killed in an attack in its northern province on Saturday.

According to a Pakistani investigation, evidence and technical intelligence suggest the attack was carried out by militants based in Afghanistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also expressed Islamabad's grave concern "over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan."

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that "Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against the perpetrators of this barbaric act."

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks blamed on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says operates from Afghan territory. Afghanistan, however, rejects the accusations.