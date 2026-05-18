Japanese premier stresses Tokyo's support for multilateralism during meeting with UN chief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is visiting Japan from Sunday to Wednesday

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday emphasized that Tokyo's support for multilateralism with the UN at its core remains unchanged during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Japanese capital.

Guterres, praised Japan's efforts in development cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation, noting that the country’s moral authority is "extremely important" at the current moment, Jiji Press reported.

The UN chief is visiting Japan from Sunday to Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Guterres delivered remarks at an event entitled Celebrating 70: Japan-UN Cooperation, Expo 2025 & the Future of Multilateralism, during which he also emphasized the importance of multilateralism.

He stressed the need to make multilateralism visible in action for people, as well as the importance of communication, partnerships, and shaping the future through co-creation.

"The future of multilateralism will be secured by courage, reform and delivery. It will require institutions that reflect today’s world, not the world of eighty years ago. It will require financing that matches ambitions," Guterres said.

"It will require reforming global institutions — including the UN Security Council and the global financial architecture," Guterres said, adding: "This is fundamental to enhance effectiveness and legitimacy in addressing today’s complex and multipolar world."