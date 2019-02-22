Japan ups ante against Seoul over ownership of islands

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA

After lodging protest with South Korea over research done around disputed islands, Japan on Friday launched an attack on Seoul calling it “illegal occupier” of a set of islets in the Sea of Japan.

Seoul has controlled the disputed islets -- called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea -- since 1954 by stationing its forces. The islands are located roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from each of the countries.

“It is clear that Takeshima, which has been illegally occupied by South Korea, is our country's inherent territory in light of historical facts and international law,” the daily Japan Today quoted Hiroshi Ando, parliamentary vice minister of cabinet office.

Ando was speaking at a ceremony hosted by the Shimane prefectural government which has held an annual ceremony on Feb. 22 since 2006 -- aiming at highlighting Japan’s claim of sovereignty over Takeshima islands.

“We will take a firm attitude to convey our country's position to the South Korean side and continue to deal with the matter in a persistent and calm manner,” Ando added.

Japanese federal government has been sending its representative to Shimane prefectural government annual ceremony since 2013 “to demonstrate its position over the islands”.

The Shimane Governor Zembee Mizoguchi attacked the South Korean government insisting Seoul was making “attempts to make the occupation of Takeshima an established fact through landings by government and parliamentary officials, among other means”.

Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary of the federal government, said: “Territory and sovereignty are the foundation of a nation. We will continue to relay information at home and abroad so that our country's position will be accurately understood."

Friday’s statement by Japanese government came few days after Tokyo registered its protest against “maritime research” done by Korean scientists in 2012 around Seoul-controlled islands.

The research was published by a U.S.-based journal and authored by Korean scientists -- who include researchers at Seoul National University and an institute under the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries -- triggered protests from Japan against South Korea.