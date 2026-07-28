Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says strong quake caused injuries, power outages, fires, damage to roads, bridges, and building collapses

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after strong quake in country's southwest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says strong quake caused injuries, power outages, fires, damage to roads, bridges, and building collapses

Japan on Tuesday lifted a tsunami advisory issued after a powerful earthquake struck the country's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake as magnitude 7.1 before revising it down to 6.8.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 4.27 pm local time (0727GMT), about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Uto in Kumamoto, according to the USGS.

Germany's GEOFON seismic monitoring network also initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.4 before revising it to 6.8.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the quake had an intensity of 7 -- on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 -- in the hardest-hit areas, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

The quake in the prefecture at the center of Kyushu registered a maximum seismic intensity of 7 in Uki and Hikawa and an upper 6 in surrounding areas, according to Kyodo.

It also registered an upper 5 in the neighboring Kagoshima prefecture and a lower 5 in the Fukuoka and Saga prefectures.

JMA warned that strong aftershocks remain possible, including earthquakes registering a seismic intensity of up to 7, over the next week, particularly during the next two to three days.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the strong quake caused injuries, power outages, fires, damage to roads and bridges, and building collapses.

The Yatsushiro North Community Medical Center reported more than 40 injured people. The power outage affected about 48,000 households in the prefecture.

Later, a magnitude 5.6 quake occurred at 5.08 pm (0808GMT), 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) northeast of Tsunagi, Kumamoto, according to USGS.

According to NHK, JMA has recorded long-period ground motion in the region. a type of long-lasting tremor capable of rocking high-rise buildings. It mainly affects people on higher floors.

Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division earlier said a tsunami advisory had been issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, urging residents to leave coastal areas immediately. The advisory was later lifted.

Kyushu Electric Power said that no abnormalities were reported at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima prefecture or at the Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga prefecture, reported Kyodo.

Shinkansen bullet train and local rail services were also suspended across the Kyushu region.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the Self-Defense Forces had begun aerial reconnaissance and would prioritize life-saving operations, according to a statement through the US social media company X.

The runway at Kumamoto airport was closed after the quake, Kyodo reported.

Sections of the Kyushu Expressway collapsed following the quake, NHK footage showed.

More than 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Nagasaki, and Kumamoto, according to Kyodo.

A freight train derailed and overturned in Kumamoto. The only person aboard, the driver, was uninjured.

Authorities in Yatsushiro City reported fires, collapsed houses, and burst water pipes.

According to NHK, a loud explosion was heard at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, with smoke seen rising from the building.