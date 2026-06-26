Japan lowers advisory from Level 3 to Level 2 for UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, parts of Saudi Arabia, and parts of Jordan

Japan eases travel advisory for parts of Middle East after US-Iran deal Japan lowers advisory from Level 3 to Level 2 for UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, parts of Saudi Arabia, and parts of Jordan

Japan has lowered its travel advisory for seven Middle Eastern countries following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending recent hostilities.

The Foreign Ministry reduced its advisory from Level 3 to Level 2 for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, parts of Saudi Arabia, and parts of Jordan, local broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A Level 2 advisory recommends avoiding nonessential travel, while Level 3 urges citizens to avoid all travel.

Japan maintained its highest Level 4 warning for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, advising Japanese nationals to evacuate or avoid travel. Level 3 also remains in place for large parts of Israel.

The ministry said travelers should continue to exercise caution even in areas where advisories have been eased, warning that the regional security situation could change unexpectedly.