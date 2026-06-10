Proposed changes would allow female royals to retain imperial status after marriage but stop short of permitting female emperor

Japan advances imperial family law reform amid succession concerns Proposed changes would allow female royals to retain imperial status after marriage but stop short of permitting female emperor

Japan's parliament on Wednesday agreed on a proposal to revise the Imperial House Law, advancing changes aimed at stabilizing the shrinking imperial family and paving the way for legislation before the current parliamentary session ends next month.

The proposal, drafted by the leaderships of both parliamentary chambers, would allow female imperial family members to retain their status after marrying commoners and permit the adoption of men descended through the male line from 11 former imperial branch families, according to Kyodo News.

Under the postwar 1947 law, only males descended through the paternal line can inherit the throne and women lose imperial status upon marriage. As a result, the line of succession has narrowed dramatically.

The current emperor is Naruhito, 66, who acceded to the throne after his father's abdication in 2019.

The only heirs are Crown Prince Fumihito, 60, his son Hisahito, 19, and Prince Hitachi, 90.

The proposal does not address the possibility of a female emperor, despite strong public support. A recent Kyodo News poll found 83% of respondents favored allowing a woman to ascend the throne.

The plan will be presented to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and government officials are expected to begin drafting revision legislation based on the parliamentary consensus.

Supporters say the changes would help sustain the imperial family, while critics argue they fall short of resolving the long-term succession challenge facing the Chrysanthemum Throne.