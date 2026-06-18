New Zealand's Foreign Minister Peters clashes with pro-Palestinian protesters in Parliament as critics challenge government's position on Israeli war on Gaza

'Is it New Zealand or Israel first?' Top Kiwi diplomat questioned over Gaza stance New Zealand's Foreign Minister Peters clashes with pro-Palestinian protesters in Parliament as critics challenge government's position on Israeli war on Gaza

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters inside the Parliament, with demonstrators questioning whether his government's foreign policy was serving New Zealand’s interests or those of Israel, Radio New Zealand reported on Thursday.

Hahona Ormsby, who was detained by Israeli forces when they raided the Global Sumud Flotilla off Gaza last month, interrupted Peters.

During the exchange on Wednesday, Ormsby challenged Peters' handling of the Gaza conflict, asking: “Is it New Zealand first or Israel first?” – a pointed reference to Peters’ nationalist political party, New Zealand First.

Video footage reported by RNZ showed a tense confrontation as protesters demanded stronger action against Israel over the war in Gaza. Peters pushed back against the criticism and accused some questioners of engaging in disruptive behavior as the crowd repeatedly interrupted his remarks.

The incident comes amid growing pressure from pro-Palestinian groups on the New Zealand government over its stance on Palestinian statehood and the conflict in Gaza. Peters previously said New Zealand was not prepared to recognize a Palestinian state, arguing that any such move should emerge from a broader diplomatic process.

At the same time, the government has criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza. Peters has called for an immediate ceasefire, backed humanitarian access to the enclave and joined international statements urging an end to civilian suffering. He has also reiterated New Zealand’s support for a negotiated two-state solution.

Labour lawmaker Damien O'Connor also asked Peters "how the government's approach had served the interests of the tens of thousands killed since the start of the war."

​​​​​​​Since Israel’s genocide on Gaza began on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 wounded, while around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​