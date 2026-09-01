Pezeshkian says UN, Security Council response to US-Israeli attack on Iran was also ‘very disappointing’

Iranian president criticizes UN response to Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon Pezeshkian says UN, Security Council response to US-Israeli attack on Iran was also ‘very disappointing’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday criticized the UN and its Security Council over their response to Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the international body had failed to effectively address major threats to the international order.

Addressing the “SCO Plus” meeting held as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Pezeshkian said the world is facing military aggression, genocide, war crimes, terrorism and what he called illegal sanctions.

“The performance of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in dealing with these developments, including in Gaza, Lebanon and the recent aggression against Iran, has been very disappointing,” he said.

Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of violating the UN Charter and international law during the recent conflict with Iran, citing attacks on civilians, educational and medical facilities, critical infrastructure and nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

He said Iran did not start the war but defended itself, while stressing that Tehran still considers diplomacy and negotiations the main path for resolving disputes.

“Diplomacy without good faith, without respect for commitments and without refraining from the use of force cannot create lasting peace,” he said.

Pezeshkian also accused Washington of repeatedly violating commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US, saying pressure and threats could derail diplomacy even after parties reach a political framework for ending hostilities and beginning negotiations.

The memorandum was reached in June following nearly three months of negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar after 40 days of fighting between Iran and the US and Israel. The agreement provided a framework for ending hostilities and resuming negotiations, alongside provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Turning to the international system, Pezeshkian said the emergence of a multipolar world should not mean replacing one dominant power with another.

He called for a more representative and effective UN and Security Council, arguing that a fair multipolar order should be based on effective multilateralism, sovereign equality and respect for international law.

Pezeshkian said SCO Plus countries, given their political, economic, demographic and geographical weight, could play an important role in shaping such an international order.

Founded in 2001, the SCO comprises 10 members: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran became a full member in 2023.

​​​​​​​The SCO Plus format brings together the organization’s members with invited countries and international organizations for broader dialogue on regional and global issues.