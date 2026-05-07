Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi briefs Pakistani counterpart on China trip amid US-Iran tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday briefed his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on his recent visit to China amid conflict with the US.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Dar held a phone call with Araghchi during which the two top diplomats exchanged views on recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability.

During the call, Araghchi briefed Dar on his recent visit to China and consultations held there on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Pakistan for facilitating the repatriation of Iranian nationals from previously seized vessels and appreciated Islamabad’s continued diplomatic and humanitarian support.

During his visit to China on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iran remains serious and steadfast in diplomacy while maintaining full readiness to respond to any “malicious act.”

He also briefed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing on recent diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at ending the US-Israeli war against Iran, including ongoing negotiations mediated by Pakistan between Tehran and Washington.

“Iran, just as it acted decisively in defending itself and remains fully prepared to confront any aggression, is also serious and steadfast in the field of diplomacy,” Araghchi said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by President Donald Trump without a specified deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.