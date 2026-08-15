Indonesia's 7.7 magnitude earthquake death toll rises to 14

The death toll rose to 14 after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, triggering panic and causing buildings and homes to collapse, according to authorities.



Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.

So far, at least 14 people have been killed and 13 injured, including 11 with minor injuries, state-run Antara news agency reported.

A tsunami warning initially issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency for several areas was later lifted.

The earthquake struck the Flores region at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 5.58 am local time on Saturday (2158GMT Friday), according to the US Geological Survey. It was followed by two aftershocks, with one of 6.1 magnitude.

Strong shaking was reported in several areas, leading frightened residents to flee their homes and take shelter in the streets, according to media reports.

Authorities also evacuated around 2,000 people to safe shelter from affected areas.

Rescue teams remain engaged in assessing damage and casualties in affected parts of Flores Island, with additional information expected as emergency response efforts continue.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of volcanoes and fault lines surrounding the Pacific Basin that is highly susceptible to frequent tremors.