Indonesian earthquake death toll climbs to 65 as over 12,000 remain displaced Southeast Asian nation’s 81st Independence Day overshadowed by natural disaster as President Prabowo Subianto leads prayers for victims

The death toll from the powerful weekend earthquake in Indonesia rose to 65 on Monday, an official from the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) told Anadolu.

Berton Panjaitan, head of the communications center at BNPB, said that more than 12,000 people were “scared of aftershocks” and remained displaced in compounds and villages.

“They are mainly afraid of aftershocks," which is why they are displaced, Berton told Anadolu over the phone from Labuan Bajo, in West Manggarai Regency.

On Saturday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara, where the popular tourist hub of Labuan Bajo is located, causing widespread damage.

In addition to the 65 confirmed dead, some 135 others have been wounded.

While search and rescue efforts are ongoing, Berton said: “We have no report of any missing person.”

“We hope there is no more loss of life,” he said.

The official said that while authorities were meeting basic needs for health care and water, relief supplies to several affected villages were expected to be delivered by Tuesday because damaged roads had been repaired.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto lead prayers for the victims of a powerful earthquake on Monday, that struck during a ceremony to mark the Southeast Asian nation’s 81st Independence Day.

“Let us observe a moment of silence to remember the souls and services of the heroes of our nation’s independence who sacrificed their lives and bodies for the independence and honor of the Indonesian nation,” Prabowo said.

He also prayed for people affected by natural disasters in Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara and other parts of Indonesia.