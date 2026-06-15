Jakarta ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, stability in Middle East, says Foreign Ministry

Indonesia welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint to 'sustain momentum towards de-escalation' Jakarta ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, stability in Middle East, says Foreign Ministry

Indonesia on Monday welcomed the initial peace deal between the US and Iran to end the war, calling on warring parties to “continue exercising restraint.”

“We commend the efforts of all parties and mediators that have constructively contributed to facilitating dialogue and encouraging a peaceful resolution of differences,” said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on US social media company X.

Jakarta called on all parties to “continue exercising restraint, uphold their commitments, and engage constructively in dialogue in order to sustain the momentum towards de-escalation.”

The statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

“Indonesia looks forward to the implementation of this agreement and reaffirms its readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, in accordance with international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” said the ministry statement from Jakarta.