Indonesian, Singaporean leaders reaffirm commitment to freedom of navigation at annual Leaders' Retreat in Jakarta

Indonesia, Singapore pledge to keep Strait of Malacca 'open, safe and accessible' Indonesian, Singaporean leaders reaffirm commitment to freedom of navigation at annual Leaders' Retreat in Jakarta

Indonesia and Singapore on Monday pledged to keep the Strait of Malacca "open, safe and accessible” in the future.

The commitment came during a meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the annual Leaders' Retreat in Jakarta, according to The Straits Times.

The pledge follows major disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the US-Iran war, which drove up oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions. The waterway, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is a critical route for global oil, liquefied natural gas and container trade.

"Indonesia and Singapore are countries that directly border one another in the Strait of Malacca. We have a shared interest in maintaining the Strait of Malacca as a passage that is free for all parties," Prabowo said at a joint news conference with Wong.

"We must preserve security and peace in the strait, and also, of course, protect it from pollution, accidents, and from robbery or piracy," he added.

Prabowo also said Jakarta would continue coordinating with Malaysia and Thailand to ensure, in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, that the strait would "always remain open to all, safe and accessible to anyone who requires access."

Wong said the two countries are "strategically aligned" and share an interest in upholding freedom of navigation and keeping vital sea lanes open to all.

The leaders also discussed strengthening trade and investment, enhancing supply chain resilience, and expanding cooperation in renewable energy, cross-border electricity trade and digital infrastructure.

They signed several agreements, including one aimed at advancing discussions on future electricity exports.

The Strait of Malacca links the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and is one of the world's busiest and most strategically important shipping lanes, carrying a substantial share of global trade and energy supplies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived in Jakarta on Monday ahead of a meeting with Prabowo scheduled for Tuesday.

