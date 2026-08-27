Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 111, over 176,000 displaced Southeast Asian nation records 8,193 aftershocks following powerful quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, official tells Anadolu

The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Indonesia earlier this month has risen to 111, while more than 176,000 people remain displaced in East Nusa Tenggara province, an official told Anadolu on Thursday.

Berton Panjaitan, head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), said in a written statement that 176,621 people are currently staying in temporary shelters following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck the region on Aug. 15.

According to Panjaitan, a total of 8,193 aftershocks have been recorded across the province since the initial tremor.

The disaster toll has also increased, with confirmed fatalities rising to 111, while the number of injured reached 1,678, he said.

Relief operations and aid distribution remain underway in the hardest-hit areas across East Nusa Tenggara, home to the prominent tourist hub of Labuan Bajo, where the earthquake damaged more than 36,000 homes and public buildings.