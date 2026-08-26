Southeast Asian nation records 7,787 aftershocks following powerful quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, official tells Anadolu

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 105, nearly 180,000 displaced Southeast Asian nation records 7,787 aftershocks following powerful quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, official tells Anadolu

The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 105, while nearly 180,000 people have been displaced in East Nusa Tenggara province, an official told Anadolu on Wednesday.

“The number of displaced people has reached 179,037 after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the country on August 15,” Berton Panjaitan, head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, said in a written statement.

According to Panjaitan, a total of 7,787 aftershocks have been recorded across the region since the initial tremor.

The disaster’s toll has also mounted, with the number of deaths rising to 105 and the number of injured reaching 1,678, he said.

Relief operations and aid distribution remain underway in the hardest-hit areas.

The earthquake caused widespread devastation across East Nusa Tenggara province, home to the prominent tourist hub of Labuan Bajo, leaving 36,163 houses and buildings damaged.