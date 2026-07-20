Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party are demanding resignation of Indian education minister

Indian police block Cockroach Janta Party protest march to parliament Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party are demanding resignation of Indian education minister

Indian police on Monday blocked a youth protest march to parliament demanding the resignation of the country's education minister over exam paper leaks.

The march was led by the newly founded Cockroach Janta Party, a popular online movement with 23 million followers on Instagram.

The proceedings inside parliament, which opened for a new session, also saw disruption over the protest.

Recently, re-examination of an undergraduate medical program was held following a paper leak.

Heavy security forces were deployed at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar -- a popular site for demonstrations in the capital – where supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party have been protesting for many days.

Mobile internet services have also been shut in some parts of the capital.

Late Sunday, Delhi Police wrote on US social media company X that “prohibitory orders are in force in New Delhi district" and that “no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to parliament on July 20.”

The protest intensified after social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for over three weeks, was forcibly moved to a hospital.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the "smooth functioning" of parliament.

"This is also the aspiration of India's youth, who are filled with ambition and want the nation to keep progressing," said Modi.

- Protesters baton charged

Local television footage showed security forces using batons to disperse the protesters.

Delhi Police, however, denied the reports.

“It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally,” the police said.

With the crowds growing and political leaders also showing support, the party on Monday said that the Indian government had reached out to them, and the two sides were holding talks.

“The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers,” Saurav Das, the party's chief spokesperson, wrote on X.

There was no confirmation from the Indian government about the talks.

One of the main demands is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party adopted its name after Chief Justice Surya Kant described unemployed youth as "cockroaches," a label the movement has embraced as a form of political satire.​​​​​​​

