Khurram Parvez has been in jail since 2021, denies allegations of militant links and terror financing

Indian court grants bail to Kashmiri rights defender in anti-terror case Khurram Parvez has been in jail since 2021, denies allegations of militant links and terror financing

An Indian court on Wednesday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez, who has been in jail since 2021 in a terrorism-related case investigated by India's National Investigation Agency.

A Delhi High Court bench overturned a lower court order that had denied Parvez, 49, bail in December 2024.

"We have granted bail, subject to various conditions," the judges said.

Parvez, one of Kashmir's most prominent rights advocates, was arrested in November 2021 from his hometown Srinagar, capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, in a case alleging a conspiracy involving members and supporters of the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which India has designated a terrorist organization.

Although Parvez was not named in the original police complaint, investigators later charged him with recruiting local operatives, collecting information on security forces and maintaining links with militant groups based in Pakistan.

The agency also accused Parvez of helping mobilize protests following the 2016 killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Parvez has denied the allegations, saying there is no evidence linking him to any militant organization, intelligence-gathering operation or terrorism financing network.

He had spent more than three years in custody while awaiting trial in this case. He also faces a separate case registered in October 2020 concerning alleged terror-funding activities linked to certain non-governmental organizations in Kashmir, in which he remains an accused.





