Indian capital offers up to $1,000 incentive to promote EVs, scrap old cars New Delhi administration approves ‘New Delhi EV Policy 2026’

The government of India's national capital has approved the "New Delhi EV Policy 2026," offering incentives of up to $1,000 to reduce vehicular pollution and accelerate the shift toward clean transportation.

The Office of Delhi's Chief Minister announced the policy on US social media company X, describing it as an initiative to "curb vehicular pollution and accelerate the transition towards clean, sustainable mobility in the national capital." The policy takes effect on July 1.

Under the new policy, electric cars priced up to 3.5 million Indian rupees ($37,000) will receive a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees.

The authorities also announced scrapping incentives ranging from 5,000 Indian rupees ($53) to 100,000 rupees ($1,050) for replacing older, polluting vehicles.

The policy also includes the development of more than 30,000 EV charging points across the capital.

It reflects the "government's commitment to cleaner air, greener mobility and a future-ready Delhi, making sustainable transportation more accessible for every citizen," the statement added.

Air pollution has become a persistent problem in New Delhi, worsening during winter months when farmers in nearby areas burn crop stubble, adding to emissions from coal-fired plants and industrial units around the city.