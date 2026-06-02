India says 'no' to 3rd party as Nepal seeks UK role in border dispute Border dispute resurfaces after India, China agreed to resume religious pilgrimage via a contested Himalayan pass

India on Tuesday rejected any outside role for solving its border issue with Nepal after the Himalayan nation's prime minister said Kathmandu has written to the UK seeking help.

"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for Indian External Affairs Ministry, told reporters in New Delhi.

Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday told parliament that Kathmandu has written to the UK seeking its role in resolving the long-standing dispute.

“Along with India and China, we have also raised this issue with the British government, too, as the problem still exists in our context since East India Company left," he told the lawmakers referring to the British colonial era.

The dispute resurfaced after New Delhi agreed with Beijing to resume a religious pilgrimage through a contested Himalayan pass in early May.

Amid questioning by the lawmakers, Shah told parliament that Nepal “also encroached on India’s land at multiple places.”

According to Jaiswal, the two countries have demarcated close to “98% of the India-Nepali boundary... there are some unresolved segments.”

Notably, Shah's party chief Rabi Lamichhane is currently visiting India at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

New Delhi reacts to EU-Pakistan joint statement

Jaiswal also reacted to the joint statement released by Pakistan and the EU on Monday, which mentioned the contested Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Both sides expressed support to peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," read the joint statement.

The joint statement was released after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hosted EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas in Islamabad for the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue.

Rejecting what he called "unwarranted references" on matters "internal to India," Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi: “Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them.”

Last week, Jaiswal had reacted in a similar way to a joint statement by China and Pakistan, released after a meeting between prime ministers of the two nations in Beijing.

"India’s position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," Jaiswal had said.

The China-Pakistan joint statement reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute “should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter.”