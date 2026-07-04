Rodrigo Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019

ICC grants prosecutors partial access to arrest materials of Philippine ex-President Duterte as trial nears Rodrigo Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has granted prosecutors partial access to materials obtained during the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, as the court moves ahead with preparations for his crimes against humanity trial later this year, local media reported on Saturday.

The ICC, in a redacted decision released Friday, granted the prosecution access to two requested items in the court's custody after finding that they could contain evidence necessary for its investigation, the English-language daily Phil Star reported.

The specific items, however, remain undisclosed in the public version of the ruling.

The chamber denied prosecutors' request to examine the keys that were taken into the court's custody following Duterte's arrest and transfer to The Hague.

The ICC Trial Chamber III has scheduled the reading of the charges for Nov. 30, the opening day of Duterte's trial.

Under the court's timetable, prosecutors have until Aug. 31 to submit their trial brief, final witness list and documentary evidence, while the common legal representatives of victims may file a trial brief by Sept. 28.

Duterte, 80, who has been detained at the ICC detention facility in The Hague since March, faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019.