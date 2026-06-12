Hundreds of Indonesian students protest government social spending policies in Jakarta University students holds rally in central Jakarta, vows to continue protest

Hundreds of Indonesian students staged an anti-government protest in central Jakarta on Friday, voicing opposition to key social and economic policies and accusing authorities of mismanaging state resources, according to multiple local media reports.

Protesters gathered under the banner Indonesia Heading Toward Bankruptcy but were prevented from reaching the landmark traffic circle when their march was blocked by joint security forces from the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and National Police, TEMPO reported.

The demonstration, organized by university student groups, included plans for further protests targeting the government’s free nutritious meals program and the Red and White Village Cooperative initiative, which protesters described as a “waste of the state budget."

"This is not the end. This is only the first step. Let's conserve our energy for what comes next," Yatalathof Ma'shum Imawan, a student leader, told the protesters.

Students also called for urgent action to reduce the prices of basic necessities and fuel, arguing that rising living costs are putting pressure on households while economic conditions remain uneven.

The rally, which brought together students from multiple universities, ended in central Jakarta as police stopped them from reaching the planned site near the Hotel Indonesia.

Organizers indicated that more demonstrations are planned, with efforts underway to mobilize a larger student coalition in the coming days.

Earlier, the government reportedly instructed police to allow students to stage a peaceful protest and to avoid using any force against demonstrators.

