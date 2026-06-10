Hong Kong charges 7 people, 2 firms over last year's deadly fire that killed 168 Massive fire in November ripped through Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po district

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday charged seven people and two companies with 25 offenses, including manslaughter and conspiracy to defraud, in connection with a fire that killed 168 people in November of last year, the city's deadliest blaze in more than 70 years.

Other charges included "money laundering," attempting to pervert the course of public justice, and tax evasion, according to a statement from the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The blaze at the Wang Fuk Court estate in the Tai Po district triggered a months-long investigation into its cause.

Those charged include directors and inspectors from a consultancy firm involved in renovation work at the estate, as well as the main contractor responsible for the project, according to authorities.

Public hearings revealed that nearly all critical fire safety systems failed on the day of the blaze because of human error.

Authorities said charges were filed against the project consultancy firm, the main contractor responsible for the renovation work, and individuals linked to both companies.

The charges were brought in two separate cases by Hong Kong police and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The case was adjourned until Sept. 2 as investigations continue.