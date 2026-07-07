At least 3 killed, 5 missing in southern India landslide; 10 die in Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps since July 4 due to heavy rains, landslides

Heavy rains, landslides kill 13 in Bangladesh, India At least 3 killed, 5 missing in southern India landslide; 10 die in Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps since July 4 due to heavy rains, landslides

At least 13 people have been killed in Bangladesh and India due to heavy rains and landslides, officials and UN agencies said Tuesday.

At least three people were killed, and five others were missing following a landslide at the site of a tunnel project in the southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said.

Rescue and relief operations in Wayanad were underway, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan wrote on US social media company X.

Meanwhile, 10 people have died in Rohingya camps in southeastern Bangladesh since July 4 due to heavy rains and landslides, the UNHCR said Tuesday in an update on the Rohingya refugee response.

Ten more people were injured and 3,182 others were temporarily displaced in the incidents, which also partially damaged 1,614 shelters and completely destroyed 10 others.

Humanitarian partners were advised to maintain heightened preparedness, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast to continue over the next 48 hours.

More than 1.2 million persecuted Rohingya Muslims have been living primarily in makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.