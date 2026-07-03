Heavy firing across Myanmar border sparks fears of refugee influx into Bangladesh Anxiety grips frontier communities as Thailand shuts border crossings amid escalating fighting in Myanmar

Heavy fighting across the Bangladesh-Myanmar frontier has triggered fresh panic among residents in Teknaf and surrounding border areas, raising fears that renewed conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State could lead to another influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh.

Loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard from across the border over the past two days as Myanmar's military intensified operations in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and other areas held by the Arakan Army, according to local residents and Rohingya refugees with relatives in Rakhine.

"The blasts were so powerful that our houses shook like an earthquake," Shah Alam, a resident of Shah Porir Dwip, told Anadolu.

Authorities have not confirmed reports that hundreds of Rohingya are gathered along the Naf River awaiting an opportunity to cross into Bangladesh, but officials said the situation is being closely monitored.

"The situation in Maungdaw is extremely serious. Many Rohingya are desperately searching for safe shelter," Dil Mohammad, a Rohingya community leader at Balukhali Camp-10 in Cox's Bazar, told Anadolu.

Bangladesh hosts more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled successive waves of violence in Myanmar, including the mass exodus in 2017. Smaller influxes have also occurred during renewed clashes in Rakhine, prompting authorities to maintain heightened vigilance against any fresh movement across the border.

Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer SM Anik Chowdhury told Anadolu that no confirmed reports of new infiltration had been received, while Border Guard Bangladesh has reinforced patrols along the Naf River and other vulnerable points.

The deteriorating security situation has also affected neighboring Thailand. Thai authorities have indefinitely closed all border crossings in Tak province after cross-border gunfire from clashes between Myanmar's military and the Karen National Liberation Army damaged homes inside Thailand, while additional troops have been deployed along the frontier.