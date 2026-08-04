Heat wave death toll in South Korea rises to 16 as extreme temperatures persist South Korea’s capital issues highest heat wave warning as temperatures near 38C

South Korea's prolonged heat wave has left 16 people dead and caused more than 2,000 heat-related illnesses so far this year, KBS World reported on Tuesday.

Authorities said two of the fatalities occurred on Sunday and one on Monday alone as record-breaking temperatures continue to grip the country.

President Lee Jae Myung urged authorities to prioritize protecting lives, expand support for vulnerable groups, and ensure safe working conditions for indoor and outdoor workers.

He also called for faster drought relief measures and a redesign of South Korea's disaster response system to cope with increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

Meanwhile, South Korea's capital issued its first-ever “severe heat wave warning” on Tuesday, as temperatures were forecast to reach 38C (100F).

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the warning took effect for 11 districts in Seoul, including Gangnam, Songpa, Gangseo, and Gwanak, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The alert, introduced in June as part of the country's revised heat advisory system, is triggered when perceived temperatures reach at least 38C or daily highs exceed 39C (102F).

The prolonged heat has increased health risks across the city. Government data showed that 18 cases of heat-related illness were reported on Monday, raising Seoul's total since mid-May to 185, including two deaths.

In response, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it has launched emergency measures, including watering roads to reduce surface temperatures and expanding protections for vulnerable residents, particularly those living in cramped housing.

Around 4,000 facilities, including community centers, senior citizen centers, and welfare centers, have been designated as cooling shelters.

The Interior Ministry also sent emergency text alerts urging residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated, rest in cool places, and check on family members as the extreme heat continues.