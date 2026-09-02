1,114 bodies recovered in Nepal since massive flash floods hit Himalayan country on Aug. 26, with 3,916 missing

Death toll from Nepal-China flash floods climbs to 1,130, nearly 4,500 missing 1,114 bodies recovered in Nepal since massive flash floods hit Himalayan country on Aug. 26, with 3,916 missing

The death toll from last week's devastating flash floods and mudslides on the China-Nepal border has climbed to 1,130, with nearly 4,500 missing, the latest official data showed on Wednesday.



According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 1,114 bodies have been recovered in Nepal since massive flash floods hit the Himalayan country on Aug. 26, while 292 people were injured and 3,916 remained missing.



Authorities said that around 12,000 people have been rescued from the flood-hit areas, whereas more than 21,000 security personnel, including army and police, have been mobilized to assist the ongoing search and rescue operations.



Around 1.6 million people have been affected in Nepal by flash floods, they added.



At least 16 people have been killed on the Chinese side of the border, with 546 missing, including 261 foreigners, according to Xinhua News.

