Search and rescue operations continue as more than 10,000 people remain in evacuation centers

Death toll from earthquake in southwestern Japan rises to 30 Search and rescue operations continue as more than 10,000 people remain in evacuation centers

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu island this week has risen to 30, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Addressing a government meeting, Takaichi said the figure included people whose deaths are still under investigation to determine whether they were directly related to Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude quake, which caused damage to housing and power lines.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continued at a collapsed shopping mall and a damaged paper factory.

The Kyushu Shinkansen Line between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-chuo stations remained suspended as authorities struggled to assess the damage.

More than 10,000 people were staying in evacuation centers as of Thursday morning.