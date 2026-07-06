Breach reported at Liulan reservoir in Nanning city in southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region

Dam breach triggers evacuations in southern China amid heavy rains that killed 2 Breach reported at Liulan reservoir in Nanning city in southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region

Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated in southern China after floodwaters breached a dam and threatened others amid torrential rains that battered the region, leaving two people dead, state-run media reported on Monday.

The breach took place Monday morning at Liulan Reservoir, a medium-sized water conservancy facility in Nanning, a city in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response.

A total of 48,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The flooding was caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Maysak, which lashed most parts of Nanning between Saturday and Monday.

Authorities on Monday upgraded Guangxi's flood-control emergency response from Level III to Level II.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

Local emergency management, fire rescue, and water resources departments were mobilized for rescue and relief operations, while the evacuation of affected residents was underway.

Vietnam was also affected by the remnants of Typhoon Maysak, which brought heavy rain and landslides.

Homes, farmland, and infrastructure were damaged in the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Cao Bang from Saturday to Monday.