Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif to visit China on May 23-26

Chinese president to host Pakistani premier as Beijing renews support to Pakistan on US-Iran mediation Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif to visit China on May 23-26

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday, as Beijing reaffirmed its support for Islamabad's mediation between the US and Iran.

Sharif will visit China from Saturday to Tuesday, as the visit would also mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will meet and hold talks with him, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"Leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchanges on China-Pakistan relations and issues of mutual interest to chart the course for bilateral ties in new circumstances," he said.

China supports Pakistan in playing a "just and balanced" mediating role in efforts to promote peace talks and a ceasefire in the conflict, said Guo.

Sharif's trip comes after Xi hosted US President Donald Trump, as well as Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, this month.

Pakistani Army chief Gen. Asim Munir is also visiting Tehran for meetings with the Iranian leadership this week, before Sharif flies to Beijing.

The intense diplomatic traffic to Beijing comes as a Pakistan-secured fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran remains intact and Islamabad continues to mediate between the warring sides.

Israel and the US initiated a war on Feb. 28, hitting Tehran, killing over 3,300 people, and displacing thousands of people inside Iran.

Sharif will also attend events related to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and visit Zhejiang province.

On Thursday, Xi and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari also exchanged congratulatory messages on the anniversary.



"China and Pakistan are good friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners," Guo said.

"The two sides maintain close communication and coordination on major issues and help safeguard common interests and advance peace, stability, and development in the region," Guo said, expressing hope that both sides will "carry forward this traditional friendship" and deepen cooperation.

China and Pakistan have the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative comprising roads, power plants, and rail links connecting China's western Xinjiang region with the port of Gwadar in southwestern Pakistan.

China and Pakistan recorded a bilateral trade volume of $23.1 billion in 2024.