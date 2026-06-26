China's Xi pledges stronger China-Bangladesh ties, reaffirms support for sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Friday with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing.

Rahman arrived in China on Wednesday on a three-day trip, marking his first official visit to the country since taking office in February.

Xi said Beijing will remain a "trustworthy good friend, good neighbor and good partner" of Bangladesh, reaffirming China's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties regardless of changes in the international situation, according to an official statement, issued by China's Foreign Ministry.

Xi said China supports Bangladesh's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, opposes external interference, and is prepared to deepen strategic communication while continuing mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests.

Rahman reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy, describing China as a trusted strategic partner and expressing interest in broadening cooperation in trade, infrastructure, agriculture, science, technology and public health.

On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosted him at the Great Hall in Beijing, where the two countries signed 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation, trade and investment.

China is Bangladesh's top trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes exceeding $24 billion, while Bangladesh’s annual exports to China total $1 billion to $1.16 billion.