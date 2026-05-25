Meeting comes as Pakistan says efforts to end US-Iran war are moving in ‘right direction’

China's Xi meets Pakistani premier in Beijing as Islamabad pursues diplomacy on Iran conflict Meeting comes as Pakistan says efforts to end US-Iran war are moving in ‘right direction’

Chinese President Xi Jinping met visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday as Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran, Chinese state media reported.

Sharif is on a four-day official visit to China and was welcomed earlier in the day by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

The visit comes as China and Pakistan mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

Earlier Monday, Sharif held talks with Li and said developments toward ending the conflict between the US and Iran were “moving in the right direction.”

