Wang Yi emphasizes 'concrete action' to improve global governance amid turbulence, transformation as Beijing releases white paper 'More Just and Equitable Global Governance'

China's top diplomat urges efforts to 'commit firmly' to Mideast ceasefire as US, Iran peace deal set for signing Wang Yi emphasizes 'concrete action' to improve global governance amid turbulence, transformation as Beijing releases white paper 'More Just and Equitable Global Governance'

China’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged all parties to “commit firmly” to a ceasefire in the Middle East, calling for coordinated efforts to move in the same direction and lay the groundwork for a lasting regional security framework, according to state-run Xinhua News.

Wang Yi made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing just days after the US and Iran electronically signed a deal including an end to military operations on all fronts and reopening the Strait of Hormuz while setting the stage for talks on Iran's nuclear program linked to sanctions relief. An in-person signing ceremony is set for Friday in Switzerland.

Wang also said that a top priority in addressing global challenges is fulfilling obligations under the UN Charter and strengthening the international system.

"We should improve governance rules for outer space, polar regions and cyberspace, to build a widely recognized governance framework," he said.

He called for "concrete action," renewed efforts to reinvigorate multilateralism, uphold international rules and the rule of law, and improve global governance capacity amid a period of “turbulence.”

Wang stressed that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has consistently played an active role in global governance.

He said China remains committed to building a “community with a shared future for humanity” and advancing “true multilateralism,” while contributing to world peace, global development, and the reform of international governance systems.

"China stands ready to work with other countries to reinvigorate and strengthen the United Nations,' he said.

The press conference addressed a new white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions," released by the State Council Information Office, which outlines Beijing’s vision for reforming global governance and strengthening multilateral cooperation to address mounting international challenges.

It describes global governance as a shared responsibility tied to the well-being of humanity and said China has long positioned itself as an active contributor to international systems.

The white paper highlights President Xi Jinping’s concept of building a “community with a shared future for humanity” and his call for “true multilateralism” to promote a more balanced and inclusive global order.

It also details the Global Governance Initiative, proposed in 2025, which it says has received backing from nearly 160 countries and international organizations.