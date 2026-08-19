Indonesian foreign and defense ministers to host Chinese counterparts in Jakarta for 2+2 Dialogue

China's top diplomat to visit Indonesia after South Korea trip Indonesian foreign and defense ministers to host Chinese counterparts in Jakarta for 2+2 Dialogue

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will visit Indonesia after his trip to South Korea, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Wang is set to visit Seoul and Jakarta at the invitations of his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, respectively.

Cho will host Wang for talks Wednesday before the Chinese foreign minister's expected meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday.

During his visit to Indonesia, Wang will chair the first conference of the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, and attend, together with Chinese defense chief Dong Jun, the second meeting of the Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said it was of "great importance" for China and Indonesia to "strengthen strategic communication, solidarity and collaboration."

During their second 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers' Dialogue, the two sides will have an "in-depth exchange of views ... on political, security, defense cooperation and international and regional situation," he noted.

The two sides will “make coordinated efforts to advance cooperation on development and security and foster to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future that carries regional and global influence so as to bring more benefits to the people of China and Indonesia and make good contribution to peace and development in the region and beyond," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

