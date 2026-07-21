China's foreign minister says UN 'not perfect,' but without it, world would be 'worse' -Wang Yi meets with UN secretary-general candidate Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday told Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, a candidate for the next UN secretary-general, that although the UN is "not perfect," the world "will be worse" without it, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

At a meeting in Beijing, Wang said all parties expect the next UN chief to lead the organization in confronting difficulties and challenges, and to play a role for the cause of international peace and development.

He added that China consistently observes the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and firmly supports the cause of the UN.

"China has always been and will continue to be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order," Wang said, adding that Beijing will participate in the secretary-general election in a "responsible and constructive manner."

Rodrigues-Birkett said that no matter how the situation may evolve, multilateralism is not optional, but imperative for the international community.

She added that she will continue to push for the reform of the UN to make it more agile and efficient, to uphold fairness and justice and to place sustainable development at the center of the international agenda.

The election to choose the UN's 10th secretary-general will take place later this year, with the date yet to be announced. The new chief will assume office on the first day of the new year, and serve a five-year term.

Since the UN's founding in 1945, no woman has served as its secretary-general.