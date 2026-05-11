Taiwan attended WHA as observer from 2009 to 2016 under former leader Ma Ying-jeou

China won't approve Taiwan's participation in World Health Assembly: Beijing Taiwan attended WHA as observer from 2009 to 2016 under former leader Ma Ying-jeou

China on Monday said it has decided not to approve Taiwan’s participation in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA), which is set to open on May 18.

“To uphold the one-China principle as well as the sanctity and authority of relevant United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region’s participation in this year’s WHA,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“There is only one China in the world, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” the spokesperson said.

According to Guo, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party “stubbornly” adheres to the separatist stance of “Taiwan independence,” which has eroded the political foundation for the island’s participation in the WHA.

“Any attempt to violate the one-China principle and engage in political manipulation by playing the ‘Taiwan card’ is doomed to failure,” he added.

Taipei attended the WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the administration of then-Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou.

China considers Taiwan a “breakaway” province, while Taipei insists on its independence.