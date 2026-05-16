China’s Ministry of Commerce says Beijing, Washington agreed to establish Trade Council to discuss tariff, trade issues

China, US to reduce tariffs on agreed products as Beijing confirms aircraft deal China’s Ministry of Commerce says Beijing, Washington agreed to establish Trade Council to discuss tariff, trade issues

China and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs on products of "equal scale” that concern each side, as Beijing confirmed procurement of aircraft from Washington, according to Chinese state media on Saturday.

The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day state visit to China on Friday.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington have agreed to establish a Trade Council to discuss issues including tariff reductions, investments and bilateral trade.

"The two sides will discuss issues including tariff reductions on relevant products through the Trade Council, and agreed in principle to reduce tariffs on products of equal scale that concern each side," the spokesperson added.

The two sides, the spokesperson further said, reached relevant arrangements regarding China’s procurement of aircraft from the US, as well as Washington ensuring the supply of aircraft engines and components to Beijing, and agreed to continue advancing cooperation in related fields.

Beijing said the two sides also agreed to promote the expansion of two-way trade, including in agricultural products, through arrangements such as mutual tariff reductions on products within a certain scope.

Trump had announced that China agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft as well as General Electric engines.