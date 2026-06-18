China urges US, Iran to ‘uphold spirit’ of Islamabad MoU Beijing welcomes signing of initial pact by US, Iranian presidents, expects ‘rational, practical attitude’ in upcoming talks

China on Thursday urged Washington and Tehran to “uphold the spirit” of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The signing of the first-stage agreement between the US and Iran has a “positive significance for easing tensions and consolidating the momentum for ceasefire,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

According to Pakistan, which mediated between the two warring sides since April 08, weeks after the US and Israel initiated war on Iran, the Islamabad MoU has entered into force with “immediate effect” after Trump and Pezeshkian electronically signed it during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“China welcomes it,” said Lin, calling on the two sides to “uphold the spirit of the contract and earnestly fulfil their commitment.”

“Force is no solution,” said Lin, adding: “Negotiation on an equal footing is the right choice.”

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who announced the signing of the Islamabad MoU, said Iran will instantly “reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

“It is hoped that the US and Iran will both approach the second stage of negotiations with a rational and practical attitude, working in the same direction and stride for the outcomes,” said the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.