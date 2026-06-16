China urges Shanghai Cooperation Organization to promote peace, stability in Middle East Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on SCO members to strengthen coordination, support diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts

By Anadolu staff

ISTANBUL (AA) – China called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to play a greater role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East amid escalating regional tensions, according to state-run media.

Addressing a meeting of his SCO colleagues in Tianjin late Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the group should uphold its commitment to regional security and contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at easing conflicts in the Middle East.

According to China Daily, Wang urged SCO member states to “promote peace and stability in the Middle East” and support political and diplomatic solutions to regional disputes.

He stressed that the bloc should work together to safeguard international fairness and justice while responding to growing geopolitical challenges.

Wang said the SCO should continue to carry forward the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, and respect for cultural diversity. He also called for stronger coordination among member states on regional and international issues.

The remarks come as China has intensified diplomatic engagement on Middle East affairs, repeatedly advocating dialogue and negotiations to resolve regional conflicts. Beijing has also voiced support for ceasefires and political settlements in ongoing crises across the region.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is the world’s largest regional organization by geographic scope and population. The bloc’s 10 full members — China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — represent roughly 3.5 billion people, or about 40% of the global population.

The group has increasingly sought a larger role in addressing regional security, economic cooperation, and development challenges across Eurasia.

