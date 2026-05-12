Both nations exchanged 'in-depth' views on regional developments, Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran, US

China urges Pakistan to step up US-Iran mediation as Trump set to visit Beijing Both nations exchanged 'in-depth' views on regional developments, Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran, US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged Pakistan to step up mediation efforts and contribute to "properly" addressing issues related to opening the Strait of Hormuz, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Wang made the remarks in a call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as Islamabad is continuing efforts to get a second round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran.

It comes ahead of the US President Donald Trump's landmark visit to Beijing, where he is expected to discuss the lingering Middle East war with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, among other bilateral issues.

The two top diplomats stressed the importance of continuing a "durable" ceasefire between the US and Iran, and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

"The two leaders exchanged in-depth views on recent regional developments and Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran and the United States, aimed at promoting sustained peace and stability in the region and beyond," it added.

Wang reiterated "appreciation and support" for Pakistan’s "constructive" mediation role.

They also discussed planned high-level exchanges, activities marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, as well as broader bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The two sides agreed to maintain "close" communication on all matters of mutual interest, it added.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, followed by critical talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from both countries on April 11 and 12. Neither side was able to reach an agreement to bring the war to an end.

The two warring sides have since been exchanging formulas and counter-formulas to reach a middle ground to resume a second round of direct talks to end the war that has already disrupted global energy supplies and daily lives across the region.