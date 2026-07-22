China urges India to 'strengthen cooperation' in regional affairs as top diplomats meet in Manila Peace at borders 'pre-requisite for normal ties,' Foreign Minister Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

The Chinese foreign minister urged India on Wednesday to "consolidate the positive momentum" in bilateral relations, urging the South Asian country to "strengthen coordination and cooperation" in international and regional affairs, Xinhua News reported.

The remarks came during a meeting with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, in the Philippines capital, which is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings through Friday.

Stressing that the two sides demonstrate a "sense of responsibility as major countries," Wang urged the two countries to "make positive contributions to advancing multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations.”

Extending China's support to the BRICS presidency of India, Wang said Beijing and New Delhi should "strengthen coordination and cooperation, promote the growth of the greater BRICS cooperation mechanism, and better represent and safeguard the common interests of developing countries."

Jaishankar, in his comments, said that peace in the border areas between the two Himalayan neighbors is the "prerequisite for normal ties."

"We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he said.

Jaishankar said India-China ties have gradually normalized since October 2024, urging both sides to maintain momentum.

"Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," he said.

"It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbors, India and China would have their own particular interests," he said.

However, he said, the leaders of the two countries agreed that differences should not become disputes.

He welcomed recent steps including the resumption of direct flights, updated visa arrangements, and the resumption of border trade.

However, Jaishankar said important issues remain to be addressed, including fair market access, trade balance and supply-chain predictability.

He also called for facilitating official and people-to-people exchanges, as well as meetings through various bilateral mechanisms and platforms.