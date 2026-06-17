He Lifeng says 'We don’t stir up trouble … but we are absolutely not afraid of it'

China to incorporate countermeasure provisions against unilateral sanctions in financial legislation: vice premier He Lifeng says 'We don’t stir up trouble … but we are absolutely not afraid of it'

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Wednesday that Beijing will introduce stronger legal safeguards against unilateral sanctions as part of efforts to protect its financial system and companies facing growing external pressure, according to a media report.

Speaking at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, He said upcoming financial legislation will include provisions enabling blocking measures and counteractions against what Beijing considers unlawful extraterritorial sanctions, the South China Morning Post reported.

While not naming any country, He criticized measures imposed on Chinese companies.

“We don’t stir up trouble … but we are absolutely not afraid of it,” He said, adding: “Faced with groundless suppression and containment that disregard facts, China will never compromise or back down, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development in accordance with the law.”

His remarks came after the US Defense Department's latest update to its blacklist, which includes some of China's largest technology and manufacturing companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, electric vehicle makers BYD and NIO, as well as solar panel manufacturers Trina Solar and JA Solar Technology.

He also warned against the increasing use of unilateral restrictions in global trade and finance.

“A handful of countries should not impose their own rules on others,” he said, adding: “In the long run, unilateralism, protectionism and the law of the jungle are destined to lead nowhere.”